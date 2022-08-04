|
04.08.2022 12:31:18
Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains In Choppy Trade
(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before finishing marginally lower on Thursday, snapping a six-day winning streak.
Trading was volatile on account of the weekly futures & options expiry and ongoing U.S-China tensions over House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
China said that it conducted "precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades.
Investors also awaited the outcome of the RBI policy meeting on Friday, with economists factoring in a 35-50 bps rate hike to rein in inflation.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 51.73 points, or 0.09 percent, at 58,298.80 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 6.15 points, or 0.04 percent, to settle at 17,382.
SBI, Shree Cement, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products and NTPC fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Infosys, Sun Pharma, Nestle India and Cipla climbed 2-3 percent.
Adani Power rallied 1.5 percent after reporting a 17-fold jump in quarterly profit.
