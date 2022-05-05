Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains To End On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note Thursday despite firm global cues and positive data showing activity in India's dominant services sector grew at its fastest pace in five months in April.

Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service said LIC IPO is credit positive for the country's life insurance sector.

The IPO was subscribed 91 percent at 3.30 pm on day 2, receiving bids for 14.73 crore equity shares against offer size of 16.2 crore equity shares.

Markets logged strong gains earlier in the day amid a bout of investor relief after comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated larger 75-basis-point increases weren't in play for the next couple of meetings.

All those gains quickly evaporated in the fag-end of the session as U.S. index futures indicated a subdued start on Wall Street later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit as high as 56,566.80 before ending the session up 33.20 points, or 0.06 percent, at 55,702.23.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday high of 16,945.70 before settling at 16,682.65, up 5.05 points, or 0.03 percent, from its previous close. Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra rallied 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Sun Pharma, Britannia Industries and IndusInd Bank lost 3-4 percent.