30.08.2023 12:25:08
Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains To End On Flat Note
(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the release of a slew of U.S. and Chinese data this week for clues to the growth and rate outlook.
Rising oil prices, weak cues from European markets and caution ahead of Thursday's F&O expiry also contributed to profit taking at higher levels.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit an intraday high of 65,458.70 before closing at 65,087.25, up 11.43 points, or 0.02 percent from its previous close.
The broader NSE Nifty index settled 4.80 points, or 0.02 percent, higher at 19,347.45 after having hit a high of 19,452.80 earlier in the session.
Jio Financial Services rallied 5 percent to extend gains from the previous session while Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motor, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Steel rose 1-2 percent.
On the flip side, SBI, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL and Power Grid Corp all ended down over 1 percent.
The dollar traded weak in European trade and gold was little changed, while oil prices advanced on data showing a large U.S. stockpile draw and amid concerns over the Hurricane Idalia, which crawled towards Florida's Gulf Coast.
