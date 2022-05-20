Sensex, Nifty Jump Around 3% On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rebounded on Friday, with key benchmark indexes ending nearly 3 percent higher for the day.

Positive cues from Asia and Europe lent support after China lowered the five-year loan prime rate, a benchmark reference rate for mortgages, by a record amount to support a slowing economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 1,534.16 points, or 2.91 percent, at 54,326.39 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 16,266.15, up 456.75 points, or 2.89 percent, from its previous close.

The rupee was trading higher in the afternoon, as the dollar eased and was on track for a 1.5 percent weekly fall amid improved risk sentiment in global markets.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories soared as much as 7.6 percent after the pharmaceutical firm reported better-than-expected revenue growth in the fourth quarter ended March.

Among other top gainers, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Reliance Industries rallied 5-6 percent.

TCS, Infosys and Wipro rose 1-2 percent despite analysts at JP Morgan cutting their outlook for the IT sector to 'underweight'.

Equitas Small Finance plunged almost 11 percent after MD & CEO P N Vasudevan resigned.