Sensex, Nifty Little Changed After Four-day Rally; Financials Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving in a narrow range on Thursday after four consecutive sessions of gains.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex recovered from an early slide to trade 0.2 percent higher at 55,511 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 0.2 percent at 16,560.

IndusInd Bank soared 5 percent after its Q1 profit jumped 64 percent, beating analysts' forecasts.

UPL, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and Hindalco added 1-2 percent.

Financials were coming under selling pressure, with HDFC Life, SBI Life and Kotak Mahindra Bank all falling around 1 percent.

Maruti Suzuki rose 0.7 percent after unveiling its new Grand Vitara SUV.

IT major Wipro gained 1 percent despite reporting a 21 percent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.