Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Friday as a slew of weak earnings results offset positive global cues.

Both the BSE Sensex and Nifty index were marginally lower at 60,618 and 17,911, respectively in early trade.

Wipro rallied 3.2 percent. The company has announced a Rs. 12,000 crore share buyback after posting a mixed performance in terms of profitability for Q4.

Vodafone Idea rose over 2 percent after appointing interim chief executive officer Margherita Della Valle as permanent CEO.

Godrej Consumer Products fell nearly 2 percent on news it is acquiring the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care for Rs. 2,825 crore.

Axis Bank fell 1.3 percent as it reported a net loss of Rs 5,728.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March due to the Citi acquisition.

ACC lost 2 percent on reporting a 40 percent fall in Q4 consolidated profit.

Shriram Finance plunged more than 5 percent on reporting a 20 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

Tech Mahindra edged up slightly despite reporting lower quarterly profit.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

