|
03.11.2022 05:32:00
Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; Metal And IT Stocks Drag
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Thursday despite weak global cues after Fed chair Jerome Powell's comments at the press conference post Fed meeting turned out to be more hawkish than expected.
Powell warned that thoughts about a potential pause would be "very premature", and that the Fed hasn't "overtightened" yet as the battle against inflation would require borrowing costs to rise further.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 42 points at 60,864 after having snapped a four-day winning streak in the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 9 points at 18,073.
Metal and IT stocks led losses, with TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco losing 1-2 percent.
On the positive side, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company and Bajaj Auto rose 1-2 percent.
Hero MotoCorp, HDFC and Vodafone Idea were narrowly mixed ahead of their earnings results.
Rail Vikas Nigam rallied 2.3 percent. LIC has offloaded 2.02 percent equity stake in the company.
JK Paper gained 1 percent as it reported a more than two-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY23.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen - Kurssprung in Hongkong
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenausklang uneinheitlich, kräftig nach oben geht es jedoch an den chinesischen Märkten. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag tiefrot. Die Wall Street zeigtw sich mit negativer Tendenz.