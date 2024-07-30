|
30.07.2024 06:05:30
Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; PSU Stocks In Demand
(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Tuesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 3 points at 81,358 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 4 points at 24,832.
Financials drifted lower, with Bajaj FinServ, HDFC Life, Shriram Finance and SBI Life falling 1-2 percent.
Exide Industries fell more than 1 percent. The storage battery major said it is committed to drive export growth to around 20 percent of its total sales in the next few years.
PNB Housing Finance declined 1.3 percent on reports that private equity firm Carlyle is likely to sell up to a 12.8 percent stake in the company through block deals.
PSU stocks were in demand, with BPCL, Power Grid Corp and NTPC climbing 3-4 percent.
Colgate-Palmolive India soared 5.3 percent after posting 33 percent growth in quarterly profit.
Pfizer rallied 3.5 percent as Q1 net profit zoomed 61 percent year-on-year.
Jindal Saw surged 3.8 percent after Q1 net profit jumped 67 percent.
Indian Bank added 1 percent on reporting a 41 percent increase in quarterly profit.
HPCL rose half a percent even as Q1 net profit plunged 90 percent due to weak gross refining margins.
Tata Consumer Products was slightly higher ahead of its earnings release.
Arvind shed 0.7 percent on disappointing results.
ACC edged up slightly despite reporting a 23 percent fall in Q1 net profit.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: Wall Street beendet Handel tiefrot -- ATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tief im Minus. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.