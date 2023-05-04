|
Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; Shares Of Oil Marketing Companies Surge
(RTTNews) - Indian shares held steady in early trade on Thursday despite weak cues from global markets.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 22 points at 61,215, with falling oil prices and a weakening dollar in overseas markets offering some support.
The broader NSE Nifty index was up 20 points at 18,110.
BPCL, HPCL and IOC rallied 2-3 percent after oil prices slumped nearly 4 percent overnight on interest-rate and demand worries.
Tata Group firm Titan Company rose 1.3 percent after reporting a 40 percent rise in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter ended March.
HDFC edged up 0.3 percent and Hero MotoCorp added 0.8 percent ahead of their earnings results.
Manappuram Finance gained 1 percent after issuing a clarification on ED searches at multiple premises linked to the non-banking finance company.
Petronet LNG plunged 4.6 percent on reporting an 18 percent fall in Q4 profit.
Tata Chemicals fell over 1 percent as it reported a 54 percent increase in quarterly consolidated net profit.
SJVN rose 1 percent on bagging a 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.
