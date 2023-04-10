10.04.2023 06:10:05

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher in cautious trade on Monday amid lack of cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 30 points at 59,862 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 14 points at 17,613.

Tata Motors jumped 7.3 percent after its JLR unit reported Q4 wholesale volume ahead of guidance.

ONGC climbed 1.1 percent after increasing its stake in Mangalore Special Economic Zone to 49 percent.

Titan Company advanced 1.7 percent as it reported healthy double-digit growth across all of its key businesses for the March quarter.

Sobha soared 3.3 percent on reporting a 26 percent rise in Q4 sales.

Adani Power rose 1.2 percent on news it has begun supplying electricity from its plant in Godda in Jharkhand to Bangladesh.

Indraprastha Gas gained 0.6 percent after slashing prices of natural gas supplied to automobiles.

Adani Total Gas jumped 4 percent, Mahanagar Gas rose about 2 percent and Gujarat Gas was up half a percent.

