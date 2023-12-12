Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Tuesday ahead of key U.S. inflation data later in the day and Wednesday's FOMC rate decision.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 35 points at 69,964 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 30 points at 21,027.

Grasim, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp all were up around 2 percent while Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro fell around 1 percent each.

Dixon Technologies jumped 5.2 percent after its arm Padget Electronics bagged a contract to manufacture a range of IT hardware.

Rail Vikas Nigam added 1.6 percent on winning an order worth Rs. 543 crores from the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank soared 7.2 percent after it launched a QIP issue to raise Rs. 750 crores in capital.

Infosys fell about 1 percent after its Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy resigned from his post to pursue his personal aspirations outside of the company.

DLF was up 0.6 percent after its CFO Vivek Anand resigned from his role.

Sun Pharma was little changed. The pharma major raised its offer to purchase the outstanding shares of its U.S. subsidiary, Taro Pharma.