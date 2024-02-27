Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing marginal gains in cautious trade on Tuesday ahead of key U.S. inflation and GDP readings and the expiry of February series derivative contracts due this week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 80 points, or 0.1 percent, at 72,869 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 22,143.

IT stocks surged, with TCS rallying nearly 2 percent after a rating upgrade by UBS. Power Grid Corp, Eicher Motors, Titan Company and Grasim Industries all were up around 1 percent.

Canara Bank rose about 1 percent after its board approved a 1:5 stock split.

Power Mech Projects climbed 2.2 percent on bagging a Rs 396.25-crore order from the Southeast Central Railway.

Lemon Tree Hotels added 1.3 percent as it signed a license agreement for two new hotel properties in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.