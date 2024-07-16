|
Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher in early trade on Tuesday despite muted cues from other Asian markets.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 145 points, or 0.2 percent, at 80,809 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 45 points, or 0.2 percent, at 24,631.
Tata Steel gained 1 percent. The company said it would go ahead with its plan to transition to an electric arc furnace for its operations in the U.K.
Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Bharti Airtel and Coal India rose 1-2 percent.
Jio Financial Services fell nearly 2 percent after Q1 net profit declined 5.7 percent year-on-year.
SpiceJet jumped nearly 4 percent after Q4 net profit surged six-fold.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises was marginally higher on fund raising reports.
Zomato declined 2.4 percent after hiking its platform fee in select locations.
HUL rose 1 percent after it has agreed to sell its water purification business to U.S.-based water technology company AO Smith's Indian arm.
HDFC Life climbed 1.2 percent on strong Q1 results.
Bank of Maharashtra added 0.7 percent on reporting a 47 percent rise in Q1 net profit.
