07.05.2024 06:14:56

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade; FMCG Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher on Tuesday amid optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates later this year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 18 points at 73,913 in early trade, with the upside capped by signs of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 14 points at 22,456.

State-run oil marketing firm HPCL rallied 2.7 percent ahead of a board meet on Thursday to consider a bonus issue. Peer BPCL added 1.6 percent.

FMCG stocks traded higher, with Britannia Industries and HUL climbing 2-3 percent. Godrej Consumer Products soared 5.2 percent after posting strong Q4 results.

IIFL Finance surged 6.6 percent despite reports that it is facing liquidity crunch due to curbs on sanctioning, disbursing and selling gold loans.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.6 percent while JSW Energy fell 2.2 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt gibt am Mittwoch nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen