Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 06:00:19

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Subdued

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday after three days of losses.

Investors await retail inflation data later in the day, with the CPI expected to hit a five-month high of 7.30 percent in September due to surging food prices.

Global cues remain sluggish after the IMF warned of slowing growth and the Bank of England ruled out extending its emergency intervention in Britain's bond market into next week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 145 points, or 0.3 percent, to 57,292 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,003.

Axis Bank, BPCL, Bajaj FinServ, Power Grid Corp and HCL Technologies rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while metal stocks such as Hindalco, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were down between half a percent and 1 percent on global growth concerns.

Adani Green Energy rose over 1 percent after it incorporated two renewable energy subsidiaries.

Wipro gained 0.7 percent and HCL Technologies jumped more than 2 percent ahead of their earnings results due later in the day.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt können am Donnerstag leicht zulegen. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen