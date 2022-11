Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in cautious trade Tuesday on concerns that rising COVID cases in China and strict pandemic curbs will weigh on global economic growth. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 80 points, or 0.1 percent, to 61,224 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 23 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,182.

Among the top gainers, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Grasim and UltraTech rose 1-2 percent.

Bharti Airtel traded on a flat note despite reports of tariff hike.

NDTV slumped 4.5 percent. The Adani group's open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent stake in the media firm starts today.

Reliance Industries was marginally lower. Reliance Jio has received approval from NCLT to acquire debt-laden Reliance Infratel.

Canara Bank gained about 1 percent after it received RBI approval to trade in rupee with Russia.

JK Paper added 1.2 percent after it acquired a majority stake in Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose over 1 percent after reaching a settlement agreement with Pfizer for Axitinib tablets.