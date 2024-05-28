Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher; Metal And Pharma Stocks Lead Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday, with healthcare and metal stocks leading the surge.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 53 points, or 0.1 percent, at 75,443 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 17 points, or 0.1 percent, at 22,949.

NALCO jumped 4 percent after reporting a two-fold rise in consolidated profit for the March quarter.

Tata Steel rose about 1 percent and Hindalco surged 2.6 percent.

Natco Pharma also climbed 4 percent after full-year net profit nearly doubled.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Divis Laboratories both rose over 1 percent.

Vedanta gained more than 2 percent on reports that the company is considering raising funds through a share sale in the coming weeks.

LIC rose half a percent after posting a margin rise in Q4 net profit.

Lumax Auto Technologies was marginally lower. Amara Partners Growth Fund has bought 6.06 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 478 per share from Albula Investment Fund.