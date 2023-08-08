Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower After Weak China Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally lower on Tuesday as investors awaited key inflation readings from the U.S. and China for clues on the outlook for global growth and interest rates.

Growth worries resurfaced after data showed China's exports fell for a third straight month in July amid a slump in global demand.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the broader NSE Nifty index both were down around 0.1 percent at 65,908 and 19,588 in early trade.

Divis Laboratories, Eicher Motors and Adani Ports all fell about 1 percent in the Nifty pack, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla and Hero MotoCorp climbed 1-3 percent.

Adan Green rallied 2.6 percent after Qatar Investment Authority acquired a 2.7 percent of its equity at Rs. 920 each for a total amount of Rs. 3,956 crore.

PB Fintech tumbled after posting a narrower Q1 net loss.

Godrej Consumer Products dropped 1.4 percent on reporting a 7.6 percent fall in quarterly net profit.

Max Healthcare fell more than 3 percent despite Q1 profit rising 27 percent year-on-year.

Tata Chemicals gave up 1.5 percent after reporting a decline in quarterly profit on lower prices and volumes.

Jet Airways rose 2 percent. The airline has been asked to pay Rs. 350 crore to creditors by 31 August.