08.03.2022 05:29:05

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday after recent string of losses amid concerns over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and renewed fears about rising inflation.

The benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 24 points to 52,818 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 34 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,828.

The rupee opened at a fresh all-time low of 77.05 against the dollar after having slumped to a record weak close of 76.93 on Monday.

HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel and Hindalco fell 2-3 percent while Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, TCS, NTPC and Power Grid Corp of India were up 1-3 percent.

Tata Motors dropped half a percent. The company won a contract to supply 65 electric vehicles (EVs) to Kerala State Electricity Board.

Larsen & Toubro was little changed after it launched L&T-SuFin, an integrated e-commerce platform for B2B industrial products and services.

Natco Pharma jumped nearly 4 percent after launching its first generic version of Revlimid (Lenalidomide capsules), in the American market.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Feuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX weit in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen