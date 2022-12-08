|
Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly lower in early trade on Thursday as global recession fears weighed, and investors monitored the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 75 points, or 0.1 percent, to 62,336 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 15 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,545.
Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI Life all fell around 1 percent while IndusInd Bank, Britannia Industries, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and Eicher Motors climbed 1-2 percent.
Triveni Engineering lost about 5 percent on reports that the promoter may sell its 7 percent stake in the company via a block deal.
Lumax Industries soared over 4 percent after its board approved setting up of a new Greenfield project at Chakan, Pune (Maharashtra).
HCL Technologies was little changed after announcing a partnership with Intel Corporation and Mavenir.
Dabur India edged up slightly after the FMCG firm announced its entry into the women's personal hygiene space.
Axis Bank gained about half a percent on fund raising reports.
