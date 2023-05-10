Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally lower on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. inflation data due out later in the day that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 24 points at 61,736 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 11 points at 18,254.

SBI and UPL fell over 1 percent in the Nifty pack while BPCL, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp and IndusInd Bank all rose about 1 percent.

Raymond declined 1.5 percent on fund raising reports.

Lupin was little changed after its quarterly profit missed estimates.

L&T was slightly higher ahead of its earnings release.

Nazara Technologies fell 2.6 percent as it reported an 18 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

Adani Green, Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Transmission all were trading lower after they have been removed from a UN-backed list of green companies.

Apollo Tyres tumbled 3.5 percent despite reporting a four-fold increase in Q4 net profit.

Eveready Industries jumped 4.5 percent after narrowing its quarterly net loss.