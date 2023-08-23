Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in early trade on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 14 points at 6,206 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 8 points at 19,388.

Jio Financials, the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries, lost 5 percent to extend losses post listing.

Sun Pharma declined 1.5 percent while ITC, Tata Consumer Products and Bharti Airtel all were down around 1 percent each.

Hindalco climbed 2.3 percent on news it would invest up to Rs 2,000 crore to set up a "first of its kind" of copper and e-waste recycling unit in India.

Piramal Enterprises rallied 1.1 percent on fund raising reports.

BEML jumped 3.6 percent on bagging a government order worth about Rs. 101 crore for supply of command post vehicles.

Vodafone Idea rose over 2 percent on reports it is likely to clear dues worth about Rs 2,400 crore to the government by September.

RITES advanced 1.3 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender floated by the Railway Board.

NBCC gained 1 percent after it signed a pact with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to work together in the field of building & infrastructure development in overseas.

Brightcom Group tumbled 5 percent after market regulator SEBI found lapses in its preferential issue of shares.