Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Monday, tracking mixed cues from global markets and ahead of the expiry of February month derivative contracts.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 70 points, or 0.1 percent, at 73,073 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 15 points, or 0.1 percent, at 22,197.

Asian Paints fell about 4 percent, leading losses in the Nifty pack.

Infosys, Titan Company, BPCL and Tech Mahindra all lost about 1 percent.

Power Grid Corp rose about 2 percent while Cipla, Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises and Larsen &Toubro all gained around 1 percent.

DLF fell about 1 percent on reports it plans to launch properties worth Rs.80,000 crore over the next 3-4 years.

HDFC Bank edged up slightly after it received RBI approval to sell stake in HDFC Credila.

Reliance Industries was marginally lower after it reportedly signed a merger pact with Walt Disney.

Canara Bank was moving lower on stock split news.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India rallied 2.6 percent on news it would invest up to Rs. 4,500 crores in the next three to four years to double its room capacity to 10,000.

Skipper jumped 5.7 percent on winning an order worth Rs. 737 crores from Power Grid Corporation of India.