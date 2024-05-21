|
Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade
(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded slightly lower on Tuesday amid elevated geopolitical tensions and lingering uncertainty over the timing and pace of Fed rate cuts.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 128 points, or 0.2 percent, at 73,877 in early trade as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.
The broader NSE Nifty index was down 28 points, or 0.1 percent, at 22,473.
Nestle India fell 2.1 percent after its shareholders voted against an increase in royalty payment to parent company.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma were moving lower after recalling products in the U.S.
Tata Motors slipped half a percent after raising its investment outlay for FY25 to Rs 43,000 crore for new products and technologies.
IDFC First Bank edged down slightly. Its shareholders have approved a merger of IDFC with the bank.
Oil India held steady despite reporting a 10 percent decline in quarterly profit sequentially.
JSW Steel climbed 1.3 percent after it earmarked Rs 20,000 crore for its capital expenditure (capex) plans for FY25.
ONGC was modestly higher on reporting a 78 percent jump in Q4 consolidated net profit.
IRFC rallied 3.2 percent on posting 34 percent growth in quarterly profit.
