|
07.03.2024 05:20:44
Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower; Metal Stocks And Financials Rally
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly lower on Thursday despite positive cues from global markets, reflecting a positive reaction to congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 90 points, or 0.1 percent, to 73,995 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 22,452.
Mahindra & Mahindra tumbled 3.4 percent after a large block deal. JSW Steel rallied more than 3 percent after appointing Robert Simon as Chief Executive Officer of JSW, USA.
Peer Tata Steel soared 3.4 percent while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ both rose about 2 percent.
Zomato rose about 1 percent as foreign investor Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 5,68,11,443 equity shares in the company.
NLC India climbed 3.1 percent on reports the government plans to sell up to 7 percent stake in the company through the offer for sale (OFS) route.
CarTrade Tech jumped 6 percent after ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picked 2 percent stake in the company.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX mit leichtem Minus -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen leichte Verluste zu sehen. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.