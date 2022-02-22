Sensex, Nifty May See Gap-down Opening As War Fears Grow

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Tuesday after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area. The moves drew U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended slightly lower on Monday to extend losses for the fourth day running, while the rupee rose by 11 paise to close at a one-month high of 74.55, extending its winning streak for the fifth day.

Asian markets fell sharply this morning, U.S. stock futures dived, gold hit a nine-month high and oil jumped to a seven-year high as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war. Brent crude futures soared 4 percent to $97.35, their highest since September 2014.

The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for President's Day.

European stocks closed lower on Monday after the Kremlin said it was too early to discuss organizing a summit between the Russian and American presidents.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.3 percent. The German DAX lost 2.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.4 percent.