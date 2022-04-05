Sensex, Nifty May See Mildly Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues. Higher oil prices, a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields may contribute to profit taking at higher levels as the session progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively on Monday as investors cheered the surprise merger announcement of HDFC and HDFC Bank. The rupee rose by 24 paise to close at 75.54 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks traded mixed in thin trade, with financial markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan closed for public holidays. Oil extended overnight gains as supply fears persisted and Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions.

U.S. stocks rose overnight, led by gains in the technology sector after Elon Musk disclosed that he bought a chunk of Twitter Inc. stock.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped as much as 1.9 percent while the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent and the Dow gained 0.3 percent.

European stocks closed higher on Monday despite talk of more Western sanctions on Moscow after accusations of atrocities and war crimes committed by Kremlin troops.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.8 percent. The German DAX rose half a percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.3 percent.