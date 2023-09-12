|
Sensex, Nifty Mixed On Profit Taking After Recent Gains
(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded mixed on Tuesday after recent string of gains to record highs.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 116 points, or 0.2 percent, to 67,243 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 59 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,937.
Divis Laboratories, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro climbed 1-3 percent while Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports both fell around 3 percent on profit after sharp gains the previous day.
Reliance Industries edged own slightly after an announcement that global investment firm KKR, through an affiliate, will invest Rs. 2,069.50 crore into its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures.
Tata Steel was marginally higher after it acquired shares worth Rs. 112 crore in a subsidiary.
NTPC fell about 1 percent after its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy inked a pact with Nayara Energy to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen and green energy space for captive usage.
Laurus Labs lost 2 percent. The company is buying 37,641 equity shares in Laurus Bio Pvt Ltd from promoters and other shareholders.
Power Grid Corp of India was slightly lower despite winning the tariff-based competitive bidding to set up a 20-GW inter-state transmission system project in Rajasthan.
SpiceJet fell more than 1 percent on news that it will "complete the payment of Rs 100 crore" to former promoter Kalanithi Maran by September 12.
