Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from global markets as the risk of a significant escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran eased.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 195 points, or 0.3 percent, to 73,842 in early trade, rising for a third straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 50 points, or 0.2 percent, at 22,387.

Shriram Finance, HCL Technologies, Grasim, Bajaj FinServ and Bharti Airtel rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while Hindalco and Power Grid Corp were down around 2 percent.

Reliance Industries dropped about half a percent after reporting a marginal decline in Q4 net profit.

Vodafone Idea surged 4 percent after its follow-on public offering got fully subscribed.

Hatsun Agro Products jumped 12.5 percent after reporting a massive 109 percent year-on-year growth in quarterly net profit.