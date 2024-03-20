Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher Led By Auto Stocks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors eagerly await the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the dot plot projections later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 132 points, or 0.2 percent, at 72,144 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 31 points, or 0.1 percent, at 21,848.

Zomato rose 1.3 percent after launching a 'Pure Veg Mode' along with a 'Pure Veg Fleet' for customers who have a 100 percent vegetarian dietary preference.

Reliance Power jumped 3.7 percent after settling debts of three major banks. Shares of its parent Reliance Infrastructure was up around half a percent.

Automakers traded higher, with Maruti Suzuki India and Eicher Motors climbing 2.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

BPCL added 1.5 percent after it signed a deal with BP to buy 1 million barrels per month of U.S. WTI crude for four months.

FMCG giant Nestle and private sector lender IndusInd Bank both were up over 1 percent.

Metal stocks traded weak, with Hindalco and Tata Steel both falling around 2 percent.