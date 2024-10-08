|
08.10.2024 06:29:30
Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher, Metal Stocks Tumble
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Tuesday after recent string of heavy losses amid pressure due to continued foreign outflows, boiling crude oil prices and heightened Middle East tensions.
Investors were also reacting to the early results of the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 300 points, or 0.4 percent, at 81,348 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 84 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,879.
SBI, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech, BEL and Axis Bank were up 1-2 percent while metal stocks such as Hindalco, JSW Steel and Tata Steel declined 2-4 percent.
Nestle India was marginally lower after Manish Tiwary, ex-Amazon India head, has been appointed as the new managing director of the company.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen im Blick: ATX unentschlossen -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag zunächst volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt weist im Donnerstagshandel Abschläge aus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen sind am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominieren die Bullen.