Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher; Auto Stocks Climb

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from global markets.

A cautious undertone prevailed as investors awaited the Fed policy meeting and the release of latest U.S. jobs report this week for additional cues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 162 points, or 0.2 percent, at 74,833 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,720.

Auto stocks traded higher, with Mahindra & Mahindra surging over 4 percent after launching the 3X0 in India.

Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto and Hero Moto Corp all rose around 2 percent.

Ultratech Cement rose 0.7 percent on reporting a 35 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

Tata Chemicals fell 2.1 percent after it posted Rs 841-crore net loss in the fourth quarter ended March.

KEC International rallied 2.7 percent on bagging orders worth Rs. 1,036 cores in India and abroad.

Poonawalla Fincorp climbed 1.1 percent after profit jumped 84 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

