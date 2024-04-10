Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher; Healthcare Stocks Underperform

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Wednesday ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation readings and the minutes of Fed's March policy meeting.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 238 points, or 0.3 percent, to 74,921 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 68 points, or 0.30 percent, at 22,710.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Coal India and BPCL climbed 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while Divis Laboratories dropped 2.3 percent and Sun Pharma fell 1 percent.

IndusInd Bank rose about half a percent on news its promoters will buy a 60 percent stake in the Indian arm of global asset manager Invesco.

Godrej Properties was marginally higher, a day after reporting 84 percent growth in sales booking in FY24.

Protean eGov Technologies surged 4.3 percent on fund raising reports. PB Fintech jumped 5 percent after incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary.

One 97 Communications lost 3 percent after Surinder Chawla resigned as the chief executive officer of its banking unit Paytm Payments Bank.

Exide Industries fell about 1 percent after it acquired a 26 percent stake in Clean Max Arcadia Private Ltd for Rs. 5.34 crore. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail dropped half a percent after establishing a new entity, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands.