Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.07.2022 06:23:48

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Lower In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Hit Hard

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues amid worries that an energy crisis in Europe and China's COVID woes will tip the U.S. and Europe into a recession.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell nearly 200 points, or 0.4 percent, to 54,198 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 68 points, or 0.4 percent, at 16,148.

Titan Company, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco fell 2-3 percent, while Adani Ports, NTPC and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise all were up around 1 percent.

HCL Technologies fell about 1 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Paytm dropped 1 percent despite reporting strong operational performance in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

L&T was marginally higher on news its arm L&T Construction has bagged significant contracts to build data centers in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Bank of Baroda was moving lower after hiking its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate.

SpiceJet declined 1.3 percent after reporting another technical snag in a Dubai-bound flight.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste bremsen: Wall Street schließt schwach -- ATX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX lässt Verluste zum Feierabend hinter sich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag minimal schwächer. Der deutsche Markt wagte sich aus der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street waren am Dienstag Abschläge zu beobachten. An den größten Börsen in Fernost dominierten die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen