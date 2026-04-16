Sensex, Nifty Modestly Up Despite Coming Off Early Highs; HDB Financial Up On Strong Results

(RTTNews) - After opening on a buoyant note and making a further move up north, the benchmark BSE Sensex has pared some gains Thursday morning due to a bit of profit taking but remains firmly placed in positive territory.

The mood in the market is a bit bullish thanks to strong global cues amid expectations a fresh round of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran scheduled to take place this week will help end the ongoing conflict in Middle East.

The Sensex, which rose to 78,730.32, was up 270.34 points or 0.35% at 78,381.58 a little while ago. The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange was up 91.75 points or 0.38% at 24,323.05, coming off a high of 24,400.95.

Bajaj Finance is up more than 2%. Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Adani Ports are up 1%-1.5%.

Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries are down 0.5%-0.8%.

Hindalco, up 2.7%, is the top gainer in the Nifty50 index. Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life, Max Health, JSW Steel, BEL, SBI Life and Shriram Finance are also notably higher.

HDB Financial Services is up more than 8%. The non-banking finance company reported a 41.4% jump in earnings after tax to ?751 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, up from ?531 crore in the same period last year.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported a 7.25% YoY increase in net profit to ?547 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, up from ?510 crore in the corresponding period last year. The stock is gaining about 1.5%.

The market breadth is quite strong. On BSE, 2,544 stocks are up in positive territory, while 1,321 stocks are trading weak, and 198 stocks are little changed from previous closing levels.