Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Recent Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Friday after five consecutive sessions of losses.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 137 points, or 0.2 percent, to 59,742 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 29 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,540.

Among the top gainers, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Bajaj FinServ, Asian Paints and Divis Laboratories jumped 1-3 percent.

ONGC edged up slightly on news it will invest over $2 billion in drilling 103 wells in Arabian Sea.

Sanofi India jumped nearly 4 percent after reporting robust Q4 performance.

Bharat Forge gained half a percent after announcing internal restructuring of its business.

ZEE Entertainment tumbled 3.5 percent as the NSE excluded the stock from the futures and options segment.

Alkem Laboratories rose about 1 percent after the U.S.FDA concluded inspection at its Indore facility.

Infosys added half a percent after expanding partnership with Microsoft to help accelerate enterprise cloud transformation journeys worldwide.