Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Recent Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday after Apple and Amazon reported earnings that topped estimates.

The upside remained capped as investors awaited the U.S. jobs report due later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 272 points, or 0.4 percent, at 65,513 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 90 points, or half a percent, at 19,472.

Zomato soared 11 percent after reporting its first ever quarterly profit.

Lupin gained 1 percent after its Q1 profit topped estimates.

Dabur India rallied 4.2 percent despite posting muted growth in its quarterly profit. Bharti Airtel added half a percent as it reported a flat net profit for the June quarter.

Vedanta dropped half a percent, a day after S&P Global Ratings downgraded its parent firm Vedanta Resources' credit outlook from stable to negative.

SBI edged up slightly ahead of its earnings release.

Adani Enterprises was slightly higher after posing 44 percent net profit growth for the June quarter.

Sun Pharmaceuticals was little changed after its Q1 profit missed Street estimates. Torrent Power rose half a percent after foraying into the electric mobility infrastructure segment.

Eicher Motors added 0.7 percent as it reported a 50 percent year-on-year jump in Q1 net profit.

Cummins India was up 0.2 percent after quarterly profit jumped 59 percent on robust demand in domestic and international markets.

Varun Beverages advanced 1 percent as it reported 26 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the June 2023 quarter.