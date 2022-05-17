+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
17.05.2022 06:22:31

Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Ahead Of LIC Listing

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday despite mixed global cues. All eyes were on the listing of LIC shares on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am as well as WPI data due out later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 343 points, or 0.7 percent, to 53,317 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 110 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,952.

Commodity-related stocks led the surge, with JSW Steel, Coal India, ONGC, Tata Steel and Hindalco climbing 2-6 percent.

Bharti Airtel rose 0.8 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Fino Payments Bank gained 1.3 percent after its quarterly net profit more-than-doubled.

MCX India rallied 2.6 percent as it reported a 5 percent year-on-year fall in Q4 net profit.

Airlines SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation were subdued after a hike in jet fuel prices.

Raymond jumped 3.5 percent after reporting over four-fold rise in quarterly net profit.

VIP Industries advanced 2.6 percent on posting turnaround results for the March quarter.

KEC International jumped 2.6 percent after it secured new orders worth Rs 1150 crore across its various businesses.

Steel Exchange of India lost 5 percent on fund raising reports.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungstendenzen: ATX vorbörslich höher -- DAX vor Handelsstart leicht im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen unentschlossen
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften freundlich in die Sitzung starten. An den Börsen in Fernost laufen die wichtigsten Indizes in gegenläufige Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen