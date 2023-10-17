Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Oil Prices Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Tuesday as oil prices eased after last week's surge and the U.S. and its allies stepped up diplomatic efforts to help prevent the Israel-Hamas war from escalating.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 330 points, or half a percent, at 66,497 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 103 points, or half a percent, at 19,834.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Tata Consumer Products and Power Grid Corp climbed 1-2 percent.

Jio Financial Services rose 1.2 percent after its Q2 profit doubled from the previous quarter.

CEAT rallied 6 percent after reporting a multi-fold jump in quarterly profit.

ICICI Securities jumped 2.8 percent after announcing an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company soared 3.5 percent on receiving Rs 4,675 crores from a land deal.

Tata Power gained 1.2 percent after it signed a pact to set up a solar plant in Maharashtra.

HDFC Bank added 0.7 percent on reporting a 51 percent jump in quarterly profit.

Grasim Industries was little changed on fund raising reports.

SpiceJet was marginally lower after reaching an interim settlement with Lease Finance BV, the engine lessor for the budget airline.

Coal India gained half a percent after reporting a 6 percent rise in fuel supplies to thermal plants during the first fortnight of October 2023.