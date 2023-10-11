Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Fed Optimism

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session as the dollar and bond yields continued to retreat on Fed rate pause hopes.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 439 points, or 0.7 percent, at 66,518 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 131 points, or 0.7 percent, at 19,821.

Adani Enterprises, BPCL, UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rallied 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Coal India and SBI Life were seeing modest losses.

IDFC First Bank jumped 3 percent on fund raising reports.

Spicejet added 2 percent on reports the budget carrier is in the final stages of settlement with aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation.

Cipla rose about 1 percent on speculation that differences within the Hamied family may disrupt a $7 billion sale plan.

JSW Steel climbed 1 percent after unveiling production figures for Q2.

TCS edged up slightly ahead of its Q2 earnings release and share buyback announcement.

Bank of Baroda fell nearly 2 percent after the RBI banned the bank from onboarding new customers on its mobile application.