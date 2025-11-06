06.11.2025 05:41:55

Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Thursday, mirroring mostly positive cues from global markets as solid U.S. private sector employment and services sector activity data helped calm investor worries about stretched valuations.

Traders also watched the latest developments in the U.S. Supreme Court on Trump tariffs.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 190 points, or 0.2 percent, at 83,649 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 31 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,630.

Paytm rallied 3 percent despite reporting a 98 percent drop in quarterly consolidated net profit.

Adani Ports rose 1.3 percent and Adani Energy Solutions edged up slightly after Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook for the companies to 'stable' from 'negative.'

Lupin, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Life Insurance Corporation of India all fell about 1 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Indian Hotels tumbled 2.6 percent on reporting a 48 percent year-on-year decline in Q2 profit, after the exclusion of a one-time gain recorded in the same quarter last year.

Grasim Industries lost 3.6 percent despite reporting a 76 percent jump in quarterly profit.

Hindalco plunged 5.3 percent after an announcement that a fire at Novelis aluminium recycling plant in New York will affect its cash flow.

