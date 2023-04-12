Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher on Wednesday, with firm global cues and optimism about upcoming earnings results offering some support.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 121 points, or 0.2 percent, at 60,278 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 50 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,772.

Adani Group stocks were in focus after reports that LIC has increased its holding in four group companies in the March quarter.

Adani Green Energy jumped 3 percent, Adani Total Gas rallied 2 percent, Adani Transmission climbed 3.1 percent and Adani Enterprises advanced 2.6 percent.

Reliance Industries gained over 1 percent, Grasim added 1 percent and Divis Laboratories surged 4.2 percent.

BHEL rose nearly 2 percent. A consortium led by the company has secured an order for 80 Vande Bharat trains at Rs 120 crore per train.

HDFC Bank rose 0.7 percent after it proposed to raise Rs. 50,000 crore through bonds in the next twelve months on private placement basis.

TCS edged up marginally ahead of its Q4 earnings release later today. Infosys was little changed ahead of its earnings results due tomorrow.

Delhivery added 1.6 percent after Venture capital fund Tiger Global Management offloaded another 1.6 percent stake in the company through the open market.

Delta Corp was slightly lower on reporting a 6 percent rise in Q4 consolidated net profit.