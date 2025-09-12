Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday after Sergio Gor, a close Trump aide and director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, said that despite recent disagreements over tariffs and India's purchases of Russian oil, the U.S.-India relationship continues to be "warm and strategically important."

"We fully intend in these trade talks that are ongoing right now to open the markets to crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas. You're talking about a population of 1.4 billion individuals there. Their middle class, by our definition, is larger than the entire United States of America. And so we have countless possibilities to expand into those markets, and we fully intend to do that," he said at a Senate committee hearing for the position of U.S. ambassador to India.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 226 points, or 0.3 percent, at 81,775 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,072.

Infosys rose 1.3 percent after its board approved a Rs. 18,000 crore share buyback, the biggest ever by the company at a 19 percent premium to the current price.

Hyundai Motor India gained 1 percent after reports that it has lined up 26 new model launches by 2030.

Asian Paints was little changed as the Mumbai High Court dismissed its plea against an antitrust enquiry.

JSW Energy rose about 1 percent after an announcement that it has commissioned a renewable energy capacity of 317 MW during the month of August 2025.

Insolation Energy gained more than 1 percent after bagging a major solar module supply order worth Rs 143.20 crore.