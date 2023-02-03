|
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Wall Street Cues; Financials Rally
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday, mirroring sharp gains on Wall Street overnight amid optimism over a pause in Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 310 points, or half a percent, at 60,242 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 59 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,670.
Financials topped the gainers list, with HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ and IndusInd Bank climbing 2-4 percent.
Titan Company jumped 4 percent as it reported a 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in Q3 standalone net profit.
Adani Enterprises plunged 20 percent, Adani Ports slumped 6.4 percent and Ambuja Cements declined 1.7 percent after they have been placed under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework of the BSE and NSE.
Dabur India tumbled 2.4 percent after it reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in quarterly consolidated net profit.
Hindalco, ONGC and Divis Laboratories all fell around 2 percent.
ITC, Tata Power and One 97 Communications (Paytm) were moving lower ahead of their earnings results due today.
