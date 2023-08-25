Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Ahead Of Powell's Speech

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a weak note Friday, tracking weak global cues and amid the release of RBI's MPC meeting minutes showing that the RBI remains committed to bring down inflation to the 4 percent target.

Investors also reacted to mixed comments from Fed officials and awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech later in the day for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 230 points, or 0.4 percent, at 65,023 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 64 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,322.

SpiceJet dropped half a percent. The Delhi High Court has asked the airline and its CMD Ajay Singh to pay former promoter Kalanithi Maran Rs. 100 crore by September 10.

Jio Financial Services lost 5 percent to extend recent losses post listing.

Hindalco, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 1-2 percent while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ rose over 1 percent each.

Reliance Industries edged down slightly on reports that it is likely to sell an additional 8-10 percent stake in its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures.

Shoppers Stop plummeted 9.5 percent after Venugopal G Nair resigned as Managing Director & CEO of the company.

Astra Microwave Products rallied 3.8 percent on bagging orders worth Rs 158 crore from DRDO, ISRO and DPSU's.

KPI Green Energy soared 7 percent as it received commissioning certificates from Gujarat Energy Development Agency for 4.10MW wind-solar hybrid power project at Bharuch in the state.