|
31.07.2023 06:03:52
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Despite Firm Global Cues; Metal Stocks Rally
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Monday despite firm cues from global markets.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 95 points, or 0.1 percent, at 66,064 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,625.
Bajaj Finance, Britannia industries, Asian Paints, Apollo Hospital Enterprise and HDFC Life fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while metal stocks such as Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were up 1-2 percent.
TCS gained 0.7 percent after announcing it is returning to vertical operations structure.
IDFC First Bank added 0.7 percent on reporting a 61 percent jump in Q1 net profit.
Power Grid Corp rallied 1.3 percent on fund raising reports.
NTPC rose about 1 percent after an announcement that it will hive-off its coal mining business to a wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining.
Power Mech Projects soared 15 percent after it won a contract worth Rs 30,438 crores from SAIL.
Piramal Enterprises plunged 7 percent after its board gave approval for a proposal to buy back shares worth up to Rs 1,750 crore.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel deutlich fester -- Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Montagshandel zu. Dem deutschen Leitindex ging nach dem neuen Allzeithoch die Puste aus. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag wenig. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart grüne Vorzeichen aus.