07.11.2025 05:35:59

Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Concern Over US Job Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers lower on Friday as weak U.S. private sector jobs data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas added to concerns about an AI bubble and the possibility of a near-term correction.

Concerns about a divided Federal Reserve on the path for December rate decision also dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 419 points, or half a percent, at 82,892 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 133 points, or half a percent, to 25,373.

Bharti Airtel slumped 4 percent amid reports that Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) will sell a portion of its stake in the telecom major through a large block deal.

Tech Mahindra, NTPC, TCS, SBI and HCL Technologies were down 1-2 percent.

Infosys fell about 1 percent after announcing the record date for its Rs 18,000-crore share buyback.

GSK Pharma declined 2.5 percent as it reported flat earnings on a 3 percent drop in Q2 revenue.

Hindustan Construction Company tumbled 3.7 percent after quarterly consolidated net profit declined 25 percent from last year.

Crompton Greaves lost 2.3 percent on disappointing results with net profit falling 43 percent year-on-year.

LIC shares rose 1.3 percent after the insurer reported a 32 percent year-on-year increase in its quarterly standalone net profit.

Lupin gained 1.2 percent on reporting a 73 percent jump in its quarterly net profit.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen