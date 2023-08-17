Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Hawkish Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a sluggish note Thursday, mirroring weak global cues after the release of hawkish Fed minutes.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 190 points, or 0.3 percent, at 65,349 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 59 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,406.

Among the prominent decliners, Nestle India, Cipla, LTIMindTree, ITC and Power Grid Corp all fell around 1 percent.

Adani Power rallied 3 percent after U.S.-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners invested $1.1 billion in the company for an 8.1 percent stake.

Lupin gained half a percent on receiving approval from the U.S. health regulator for Bromfenac ophthalmic solution.

Coal India edged down slightly after it reported an 8.5 percent rise in its capital expenditure in the first four months of the current financial year at Rs. 4,700 crore.

Vodafone Idea added 0.6 percent after saying it has pending claims worth Rs 27,328 crore against the company that are under litigation in various courts.

Wipro was marginally lower after launching a new Centre of Excellence on Generative Artificial Intelligence in partnership with IIT Delhi.

IRFC tumbled 4 percent on reports the government plans to sell a part of its holding in the company via an offer for sale in the current fiscal.