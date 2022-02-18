Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Friday, tracking weak global markets amid mounting tensions between Russia and the west over Ukraine.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 115 points, or 0.20 percent, to 57,776, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 57 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,247.

Ambuja Cements tumbled 4 percent after its consolidated Q3 net profit plunged 55 percent year-on-year.

Tech stocks fell across the board, with Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra all falling around 1 percent, after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index plunged as much as 2.9 percent overnight.

Torrent Power gained about 1 percent as rating agency CRISIL upgraded the long term credit rating of non-convertible debentures and long term bank facilities of the company.

Punjab and Sind Bank rose 0.6 percent after its board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 4,600 crore by way of a preferential allotment of shares to the Government of India.

Larsen & Toubro climbed 1.1 percent after the government notified the National Green Hydrogen Policy.