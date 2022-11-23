Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares pared early gains to finish slightly higher on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's November policy meeting later in the day for any indications that the pace of rate hikes may slow.

Oil extended Tuesday's gains and the dollar and bond yields edged up in European trade, prompting some profit taking at higher levels.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 61,780.90 earlier before settling at 61,510.58, up 91.62 points, or 0.15 percent, from its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 23.05 points, or 0.13 percent, at 18,267.25 after having hit a high of 18,325.40 earlier in the day.

SBI, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, HDFC Life and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise climbed 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Adani Enterprises tumbled 3.4 percent after the company unveiled fund raising plans.

Power Grid Corp, Hero MotoCorp and Adani Ports all fell over 1 percent.